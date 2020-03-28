First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,929 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 929,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,552,000 after purchasing an additional 177,085 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $151.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.29. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $131.88 and a 12-month high of $198.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.492 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

