First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,958,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,991,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,175,000 after buying an additional 712,453 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 440,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of XEL opened at $58.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.99. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cfra increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.