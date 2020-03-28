First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $42.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.60. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $61.73.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.