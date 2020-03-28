First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJM opened at $103.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.31. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.41.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

