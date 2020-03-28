First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $750,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $689,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,177,000.

IYF opened at $98.05 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $143.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.6973 per share. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from iShares US Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares US Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

