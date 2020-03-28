First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $55.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.32. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

