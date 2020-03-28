First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.18 Million in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in IDEX by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,331,000 after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 347,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 25,759 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in IDEX by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 73,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in IDEX by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 187,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,194,000 after purchasing an additional 101,550 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IEX. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.70.

Shares of IEX opened at $131.18 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $178.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

