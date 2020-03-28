First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,649 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $36.10 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $45.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average is $41.31.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.