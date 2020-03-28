First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the February 27th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of FDEU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 56,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,447. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $15.36.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 400,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 133,964 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.