First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,436 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $10,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $515,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 512,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,767,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 58,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $58.96 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.43 and a 52-week high of $60.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

