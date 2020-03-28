First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 71.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 473,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $51.25 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

