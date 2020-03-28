First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the February 27th total of 41,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 171,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 238,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 143,488 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd during the fourth quarter valued at $1,165,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 385,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 67,738 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 65,553 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 62,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares during the period.

Shares of FPL opened at $3.54 on Friday. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.42%.

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

