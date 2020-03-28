First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Down 14.0% in March

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the February 27th total of 9,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCT. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 428,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,279,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,355,000 after buying an additional 332,939 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 522.8% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 19,544 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 530,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after buying an additional 77,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

FCT traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $9.19. 191,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,787. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $12.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%.

About First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

