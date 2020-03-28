First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,697 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.37% of First Trust Strategic Income ETF worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 61,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter.

FDIV stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $52.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

