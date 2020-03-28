First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) Short Interest Update

First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the February 27th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MYFW opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $99.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. First Western Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $24.16 million during the quarter. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 9.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $695,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 15.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 603,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MYFW shares. Stephens upgraded First Western Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

