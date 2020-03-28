FirstBlood (1ST) Price Tops $0.0445 on Major Exchanges

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, FirstBlood has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One FirstBlood token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000670 BTC on exchanges including Gatecoin, IDEX, OKEx and Livecoin. FirstBlood has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $1,854.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.02490706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00193999 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00042369 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood’s launch date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io.

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, OKEx, Livecoin, Liqui, Gatecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

