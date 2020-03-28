Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 761,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 217,923 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.11% of Fiserv worth $88,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.99.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,569.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,868,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654,075. The stock has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.73 and a 200 day moving average of $110.73.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.