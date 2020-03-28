Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Short Interest Down 10.5% in March

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,422,400 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the February 27th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 15.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,336,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 176,436 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 94,242 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,783,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,833 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 361,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 240,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 506.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 207,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 173,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

Shares of NASDAQ FPRX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.33. 250,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,769. Five Prime Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $13.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 922.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

