Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284,728 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 404,527 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.10% of Five9 worth $84,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,426,000 after buying an additional 1,287,141 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Five9 by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,444,000 after buying an additional 486,340 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,253,000 after buying an additional 332,721 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,175,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Five9 by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,399,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,335,000 after buying an additional 235,882 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $73.53 on Friday. Five9 Inc has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $80.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -919.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIVN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and set a $71.15 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 6,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $457,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $651,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,508 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,063.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,384 shares of company stock worth $12,948,056 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

