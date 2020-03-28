Flash (FLASH) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, Flash has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Flash has a market cap of $2.39 million and $267.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.99 or 0.02506749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00194121 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00042863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00033991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

