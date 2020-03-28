FLETA (FLETA) One Day Volume Tops $3.82 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. FLETA has a total market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex. In the last week, FLETA has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.71 or 0.02508409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00194144 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00043000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034101 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,842,308 tokens. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain.

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

