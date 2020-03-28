FLIP Market Cap Hits $484,723.42 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $484,723.42 and approximately $222.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP token can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.90 or 0.02523207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00194236 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033950 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com.

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

