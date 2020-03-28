FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,797 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,396 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.47% of FLIR Systems worth $33,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,716,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $297,642,000 after purchasing an additional 84,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $254,228,000 after purchasing an additional 115,730 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,262,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,812,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,099,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,426,000 after purchasing an additional 65,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,634,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,086,000 after purchasing an additional 107,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $59.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.85.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $489.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. FLIR Systems’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

FLIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.