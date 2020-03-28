Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) Short Interest Update

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,718,300 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the February 27th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLNT. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fluent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

FLNT stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,865. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. Fluent has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $116.13 million, a PE ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $80.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Fluent in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluent by 835.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 253,436 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Fluent by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fluent by 9.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 68,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 1,233.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 55,587 shares in the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

