Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Short Interest Update

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 387,900 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 27th total of 304,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.19. The stock had a trading volume of 96,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $373.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $23.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $46.22 million for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFIC. BidaskClub cut Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flushing Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Flushing Financial news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $82,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,525.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Theresa Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $102,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,650.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,800 shares of company stock worth $29,198. 5.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 751,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,233,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,019,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after buying an additional 21,964 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 306,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 107,640 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

