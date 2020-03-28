FlypMe Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $117,078.93 and $23.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.96 or 0.02479529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00193725 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00042367 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033911 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe’s launch date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

