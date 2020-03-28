FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 148,302 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.77% of FMC worth $99,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,187 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,124.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC opened at $76.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SpareBank 1 Markets AS raised their price target on shares of FMC from to in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.