Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Stock Position Trimmed by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 341,436 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FTV. Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Shares of FTV opened at $49.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day moving average is $71.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,224 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $1,082,019.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,617.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

