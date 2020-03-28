Fortuna (FOTA) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. Fortuna has a total market cap of $158,865.51 and $2,317.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Fortuna token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, IDAX, TOPBTC and FCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna was first traded on January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota.

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, FCoin, TOPBTC, HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

