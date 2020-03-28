Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Short Interest Update

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,958,200 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the February 27th total of 3,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,259,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,006,000 after acquiring an additional 73,879 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,815,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,282,000 after acquiring an additional 377,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,806,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,722,000 after acquiring an additional 960,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,364,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,205,000 after acquiring an additional 229,439 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,687,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

FBHS traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,329. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.53. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

