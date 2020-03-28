Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Short Interest Update

Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,881,600 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the February 27th total of 2,110,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 474,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

NYSE:FBM traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.58. 538,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,475. Foundation Building Materials has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $527.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foundation Building Materials will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James R. Carpenter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 5,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,600.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 899.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 308,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 74,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Bank of America cut Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Foundation Building Materials from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

