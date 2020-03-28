Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 688,800 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 27th total of 826,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price objective on Franklin Electric to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $44.95. 152,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,632. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.56. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.53 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $608,398.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,816.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $190,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.