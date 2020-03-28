freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €20.00 ($23.26).

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNTN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.70 ($27.56) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Independent Research set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €21.50 ($25.00) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

FRA:FNTN opened at €15.79 ($18.36) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €19.68. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($38.28).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

