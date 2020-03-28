Freicoin (FRC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Freicoin has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Freicoin has a market cap of $122,611.27 and approximately $2.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,981,851 coins. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

