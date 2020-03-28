Freicoin (FRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $122,611.27

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Freicoin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $122,611.27 and $2.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Freicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Freicoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,981,851 coins. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com.

Freicoin Coin Trading

Freicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Freicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.