Friendz (FDZ) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $373,501.74 and approximately $32,054.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Mercatox, IDEX and BitMart. In the last week, Friendz has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.03 or 0.02529352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00194356 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00042285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033612 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,862,475 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart, HitBTC, DragonEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

