FTX Token (FTT) Price Tops $2.29 on Exchanges

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $218.90 million and $3.28 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $2.29 or 0.00036814 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00051763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000684 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $302.99 or 0.04879840 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00065006 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016194 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTT is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 346,637,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,764,834 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

