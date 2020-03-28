Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FULC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

In related news, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 5,000 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $84,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,434.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego Cadavid sold 2,143 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $37,245.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,143 shares of company stock valued at $207,495.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 30,910 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $11.92 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.73 million and a P/E ratio of -1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

