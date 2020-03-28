Function X 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $197,402.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Function X token can currently be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $8.63 million and approximately $197,402.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,946,042 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

