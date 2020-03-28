Fusion Hits Market Cap of $4.11 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Fusion token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001753 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit, Bibox and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. Fusion has a total market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000353 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,588.71 or 0.99293136 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Liquid, Hotbit, Bibox, Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.