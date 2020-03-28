FUTURAX (FTXT) Market Cap Reaches $4,914.05

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. FUTURAX has a market cap of $4,914.05 and approximately $45,362.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, Fatbtc and Hotbit. In the last week, FUTURAX has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004822 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00054966 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00351994 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 190.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00045985 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000983 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014403 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001809 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FTXT is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.