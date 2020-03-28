Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,133,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,062,000 after purchasing an additional 226,207 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,414,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,667,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,459,000 after acquiring an additional 336,995 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,191,000 after acquiring an additional 169,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,431,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,567,000 after purchasing an additional 144,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

ATI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.73 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.