GAMB (GMB) Hits One Day Volume of $71,631.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 33.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. One GAMB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. GAMB has a total market cap of $500,205.83 and approximately $71,631.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00051781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000686 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.27 or 0.04891078 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00065251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00036918 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015960 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject.

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

