Gamehost Inc (TSE:GH) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Gamehost Inc (TSE:GH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

TSE:GH traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,133. Gamehost has a 1 year low of C$3.31 and a 1 year high of C$10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $95.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.04.

Gamehost (TSE:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.30 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Gamehost will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gamehost

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

