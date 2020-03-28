GameStop (NYSE:GME) Earning Very Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about GameStop (NYSE:GME) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. GameStop earned a news sentiment score of -3.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GME. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

NYSE GME traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,022,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,897. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09. GameStop has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.53.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GameStop will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

