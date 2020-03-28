GAPS Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last Week (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last week, GAPS has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One GAPS token can now be bought for about $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. GAPS has a market cap of $54.99 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00031520 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,626.70 or 0.99865728 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00068523 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000738 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000355 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main.

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

