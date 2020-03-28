Garlicoin Market Cap Tops $22,088.48 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Nanex, CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $22,088.48 and approximately $6.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded up 51.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Garlicoin Profile

Get Garlicoin alerts:

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 55,468,375 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin Coin Trading

Garlicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi and Nanex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.