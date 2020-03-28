GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,346 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of GATX worth $13,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in GATX by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,773,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,956,000 after purchasing an additional 129,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GATX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GATX by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,032,000 after purchasing an additional 50,783 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GATX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in GATX by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.39.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. GATX had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

GATX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

In other GATX news, VP Amita Shetty sold 4,999 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $390,171.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

