Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.84 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00015098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including The Rock Trading, HitBTC, Bibox and DEx.top. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $5.84 million and $24.70 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.02525045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00194878 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034267 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 5,827,462 tokens. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, The Rock Trading, DEx.top and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

