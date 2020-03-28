Gene Source Code Chain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34,193.00 (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market capitalization of $713,701.12 and approximately $34,193.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gene Source Code Chain token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Gene Source Code Chain has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.82 or 0.02509826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00195575 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00043105 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00034123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain’s launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Trading

Gene Source Code Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

